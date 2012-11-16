Improved Cardinals have ‘100 percent’ of Tigers’ attention

Plenty will be at stake when West Liberty-Salem and Triad meet for their annual rivalry game on Friday.

Aside from bragging rights, a win will be key in helping either team secure a playoff spot at the end of the season.

The two squad face off at 7 p.m. Friday at Triad for an Ohio Heritage Conference North Division game.

“Triad has 100 percent of our focus,” said WL-Salem head coach Dan McGill.

“They are 5-1 and a very good team. We cannot afford to not give this week all of our attention.”

After finishing with a 1-9 record last season, the Cardinals have turned their fortunes around this fall. They are currently 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the OHC after beating Northeastern 18-13 last Friday.

“We feel good about how we are playing,” said Triad head coach Joe Cardinal. “Our mantra all year has been one game, one week at a time. Our guys have really bought in to that. We take the good and the bad from each week and learn from it to be better the following week.”

