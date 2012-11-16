Chiefs get three singles wins at sectional tourney

Bellefontaine’s girls tennis team was unable to get a player to the district tournament, but all three of its singles participants earned wins to highlight the Chiefs’ appearance in the sectional tournament Tuesday in Troy.

“It was a good effort all the way around,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jim Stein. “When we lost matches, we lost to better players. It was good for the girls to get a taste of tournament play.”

