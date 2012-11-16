Raiders storm past Hillclimbers for 3-set win

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team made quick work of host Urbana on Tuesday, winning in straight sets 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 during Central Buckeye Conference play.

The Raiders boost their record to 14-5 overall and 6-1 in the CBC, while the Hillclimbers fall to 5-12, 1-6.

Kylie Frazier led a balanced effort for Ben Logan with eight kills, two aces, 14 assists and nine digs, while Sarah VanDyke piled up 12 kills and two blocks.

Also for the Raiders, Molly Vance had nine kills and three aces, Nya Worrell had two kills, two aces and six digs, Maddie Bechtel tallied 13 digs and Lynzee Cronkleton dished out 16 assists.

In junior varsity action, Ben Logan dropped Urbana 25-16, 25-15. Lily Makin led the Raiders with nine kills and three aces, Lauren Dixon had six points with 20 assists, Corinne Herring had 13 digs and Ryelle Gibson added five kills.

Ben Logan hosts Northwestern on Thursday for a CBC match on Senior Night.

London turns back Bellefontaine

