Lady Chieftains battle Piqua to 2-2 tie

Bellefontaine’s girls soccer team battled its way to a 2-2 tie with visiting Piqua in a non-league game Saturday at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Karma Williams moves the ball past a Piqua defender during Saturday’s game at BHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chiefs are now 5-5-1 on the season as the Indians move to 4-5-3.

Piqua scored on a penalty kick and a direct kick in the first half to go up 2-0.

Aubrey Stolly helped Bellefontaine cut its deficit in half with a goal off an assist from Caitlyn Shumaker. That gave the Indians a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, Shumaker scored at the 12:47 mark for BHS off an assist from Erin Jackson to tie the game 2-2. Neither team was able to score again.

