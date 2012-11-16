WL-Salem girls win Buck Creek Invitational

After moving up to second in the latest Division III state poll, West Liberty-Salem's girls cross country team delivered another impressive performance Saturday by winning the Buck Creek Invitational.

West Liberty-Salem’s girls cross country team won the 16-team Buck Creek Invitational on Saturday over two other state-ranked teams. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Big Orange girls beat three state-ranked teams to win the 16 team-meet with 47 points. Hilliard Davidson, which is ranked fourth in the Division I state poll, was second with 92 points. Springfield Shawnee, ranked seventh in the Division II state poll, finished 17th with 187 points.

“This was the best team race we’ve put together this season,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “I like the way things are starting to jell for us as we head into the postseason. When we run as a team, good things will happen for us.”

For the full story and Complete CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Monday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!