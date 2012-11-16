Friday night football roundup

Indian Lake stuns Raiders for 1st win

Indian Lake’s Carter Burnside (11) grabs Benjamin Logan’s Ben Whitten (17) during the first half of their game Friday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

After five weeks of suffering bumps and bruises with nothing to show for it, Indian Lake’s hard work was rewarded in a big way Friday.

Following an 0-5 star to the season, the Lakers used big plays on offense and a gritty defense to stun visiting Benjamin Logan 35-26 in a Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division opener.

“When you go through what we just did the first half of the season it’s tough, but we knew we were close to getting a win,” said IL head Dave Coburn. “The biggest thing tonight was we played harder than we have all year.

“We knew we had to match their intensity. We changed up the offense with more of a passing attack and our defense was great. I couldn’t be more proud of our kids, our coaches and the community.”

Chiefs shine on both sides of ball to zap Cougars

Bellefontaine’s Declan Ashcraft squeezes through a pair of Kenton Ridge defenders after making a catch during Friday’s game in Springfield. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

SPRINGFIELD — Bellefontaine played a complete game on both sides of the ball in an impressive win over Kenton Ridge here Friday.

The Chiefs rolled up 409 yards of offense and held the Cougars to just 185 yards in a 34-7 victory to kick off Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division play.

It was the fourth straight win for Bellefontaine (4-2, 1-0).

“Any time you can get a win, you feel good about it,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “We still have a lot to do better, but we did some good things.”

Riverside, Roby run away from Waynesfield-Goshen 34-8

Riverside relied on senior Lucas Roby and its running attack to topple visiting Waynesfield-Goshen 34-8 on Friday in Northwest Central Conference football action.

The Pirates even their record to 3-3 overall. They are 2-1 in the league. The Tigers fall to 3-3, 1-2.

“We took advantage of our opportunities with turnovers,” said RHS head coach Tim McGill. “Our defense played much better this week and I also thought the offensive line took control in the second half.”

Triad continues to find ways to win

Triad’s football team earned another hard-fought win Friday to add another chapter to its turnaround season.

The Cardinals, who won just once last season, are now 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference after an 18-13 win over host Northeastern on Friday.

The Jets fall to 1-5, 0-1.

Comets shoot past Ridgemont 77-20

Ridgemont did not have much luck slowing down Elgin on Friday.

The host Comets ran away for a 77-20 victory in a Northwest Central Conference football game.

Ridgemont is now 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the NWCC. Elgin improves to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the NWCC.

