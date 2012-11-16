Raiders get key CBC win over Wildcats

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team grabbed a key four-set victory over visiting North Union on Thursday in Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division action.

Benjamin Logan’s Molly Vance (15) sends the ball past two North Union players during the second set of their match Thursday at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Raiders grabbed the first two sets 25-21, 25-13, but the Wildcats took the third set 25-17. The Raiders came back to close out the match with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.

That moves Ben Logan into a first-place tie with North Union in the Mad River division at 5-1. The Raiders are now 13-4 overall, while the Wildcats are 10-5.

Molly Vance and Sarah VanDyke led a balanced attack for Ben Logan. Vance recorded 15 kills and VanDyke talied 15 kills, two aces and three blocks.

Bailey Shope led the defense with 15 digs and three blocks, while recording nine kills on offense. Kylie Frazier added 26 assists, 12 kills and four aces and Lynzee Cronkleton handed out 22 assists.

