New redshirt rule having unintended result

In order to give freshmen a chance to get some playing experience without stripping a year of eligibility, the NCAA this season put into play a new rule allowing a freshman player to see action in four games and still receive a red shirt.

The change was widely cheered by college coaches. However, the rule is being used differently than anticipated.

Several notable veteran players, most recently Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, have decided to transfer during the season before they exceeded the four-game threshold.

By doing so, the games they have played in so far will not count and they will retain a full year of eligibility to play elsewhere.

Bryant was recently benched for freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence despite leading the Tigers to the college football playoff last season.

In years past, Bryant’s only choice would be to accept his backup role. As a senior, he would not have any eligibility remaining to play somewhere else.

But because of the new rule, he can find a school that will allow him to be a starting quarterback for his senior season.

