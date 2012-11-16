Hunt for 3rd straight league title begins for Bellefontaine on Friday at Kenton Ridge

Bellefontaine has reeled off three straight wins and will look to keep that momentum rolling into Central Buckeye Conference divisional play Friday against Kenton Ridge.

The Cougars will host the Chiefs at 7 p.m. in the opening week of divisional play in the conference.

“One of our goals every year is to win a league title and the first step in doing that is this week,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith.

“We feel like our schedule has prepared us well for this part of the season.” Bellefontaine (3-2) is coming off a hard-fought 14-6 win over Ben Logan.

Although the Chiefs were victorious, it wasn’t the prettiest of victories. Bellefontaine committed 110 yards worth of penalties and mustered just 161 yards of total offense.

“There are a lot of things we have to clean up,” said Smith. “Offensively, we have to do a better job of taking advantage of opportunities to score points. We had several opportunities to score last week and we weren’t able to take advantage of a lot of them.”

