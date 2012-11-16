Ben Logan girls take 2nd at sectional; Riverside’s Jones also advances

Benjamin Logan’ girls golf team finished as the sectional runner-up at the Division II sectional tournament Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course to extend its season.

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team finished second in Wednesday’s Division II sectional tournament to advance to next week’s district tourney. (EXAMINER PHOTO)

JONES

Riverside senior Dana Jones grabbed an individual district berth. National Trail won the 18-team tournament with 385.

Ben Logan had 395 for its second- place finish, Versailles was one stroke back in third with 396 and Miami East nabbed the last qualifying spot with 405.

Locally, Triad finished 10th with 463 and Riverside came in 14th with 477.

The top four teams and the top four individuals not on a qualifying team moved on to the Division II district tournament Monday at Pipestone Golf Club in Miamisburg.

For the full story and Complete GOLF ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Thursday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!