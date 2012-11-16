Chieftains handle Hillclimbers for 4-0 CBC win

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team delivered a 4-0 shutout over visiting Urbana on Wednesday in Central Buckeye Conference action inside AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Sean McClain moves the ball past an Urbana player during Wednesday’s game at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains boost their record to 5-5-2 overall and move into a first-place tie with Tecumseh in the CBC Kenton Trail standings at 4-1-1.

“What a great night for this senior class,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “This is a fantastic group. To have them come out and put on a show like this is really special. Urbana is no slouch this season and our guys controlled the game from whistle to whistle.”

