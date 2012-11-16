Raiders expect to get Lakers’ best shot in rivalry game

Local football fans won’t have to wait until Week 10 for Benjamin Logan and Indian Lake to face off on the gridiron.

The local rivalry game has been moved up on the schedule and the two teams this season as the two Logan County squads meet at 7 p.m. Friday at ILHS for the start of Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division play.

The Ben Logan-Indian Lake matchup has been played in Week 10 since 2009, with Indian Lake winning all but two of those meetings. The past few seasons have been especially exciting with league championships and playoff berths often on the line.

While this Friday won’t present the same type of high stakes, both coaches feel the backyard battle will still bring plenty of fireworks.

“I absolutely expect a similar environmentto what we have had in the past,” said Ben Logan head coach Jeff Fay. “I personally feel as though this is our biggest rivalry when you look at the history of the game, and what it has meant each year to both teams.”

“Both sides will still show up,” said IL head coach Dave Coburn. “The crowd will be into it and obviously the players will be.”

