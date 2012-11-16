Tigers battle past Eagles for 4-set victory

West Liberty-Salem’s volleyball team downed visiting Madison Plains after rallying for a four-set win Tuesday 19-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-11 in Ohio Heritage Conference action.

West Liberty-Salem’s Kaylee Harrison powers the ball over the net in Tuesday’s match against Madison Plains at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Tigers are now 11-4 overall and 5-2 in the league, while the Eagles slide to 5-3, 3-2. Kaylee Harrison powered WL-Salem with 16 kills, four aces, 13 digs, three blocks and was 14-15 serving, while Alex Burton tallied 12 kills, 17 digs, one block and was 6-7 serving.

Breann Koons piled up 34 assists, 12 digs, one ace and was 15-15 serving and Hallie Strapp recorded 15 digs, three aces, was 30-30 serving and 30-35 on serves received.

In junior varsity action, WLSalem won 25-19, 25-20. Aleah Reed led the way for the Tigers with five kills, three digs and was 6-7 serving, Jaelen Meeker had one kill, four digs, nine assists and was 7-7 serving, while Michele Smith had eight aces, one kill, two blocks, three digs and was 15-16 serving.

WL-Salem travels to Triad on Thursday for a local OHCmatchup.

Ben Logan brushes aside London

For the full story and Complete VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!