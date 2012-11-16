Ben Logan sweeps Bellefontaine in Fight for Families match

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team defeated visiting Bellefontaine in straight sets on Monday with scores of 25-10, 25-18 and 25-14 in a Fight for Families match.

Benjamin Logan’s Lynzee Cronkleton, right, sets the ball for a teammate while Bellefontaine’s Hannah Rader, left, prepares for a block during Monday’s match at Ben Logan. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The win moves the Raiders to 11-4 overall and 4-1 in the CBC standings, while the Chieftains fall to 1-13, 0-5.

Ben Logan powered its way to victory with a balanced attack. Sarah VanDyke and Molly Vance led the Raiders with seven kills apiece. Nya Worrell tallied six kills, Bailey Shope had four kills, Sammie Green recorded three kills and four blocks, Maddie Bechtel came up with 12 digs and Lynzee Cronkleton dished out eight assists and served up three aces.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!