George sets school record, Chieftains fly past Falcons

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team handled visiting Graham for a 7-1 victory Monday as senior Daunte George set a school goals record in Central Buckeye Conference action at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Daunte George, shown in a file photo, set the school record for goals in a career in Monday’s win over Graham. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

George highlighted the win by scoring three goals to set a new school record for career goals. The previous mark was held by Robbie Ball, who played from 2006 through 2009.

“It was great for Daunte,” said Bellefontaine head coach Steve Henry.

The Chieftains jump their record to 4-5-2 overall and 3-1-1 in the league. The Falcons fall to 6-4, 3-3.

“We changed the location due to the rain and we were able to have another home game,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “We really wanted to focus on our defense, which in turn lead to a lot of offense. The guys really worked hard in that area.”

