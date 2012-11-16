Winning in the rain: Lady Chiefs grab 2-0 victory over Falcons

Bellefontaine’s girls soccer team battled out a 2-0 win over visiting Graham on Monday in a wet Central Buckeye Conference game inside AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Erin Jackson (14) takes the ball away from a Graham player during the first half of their game Monday at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The win moves the Chieftains to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the league, while the Falcons drop to 2-7-1, 1-4.

All the scoring took place in the first half as Bellefontaine came away with two goals. Lindsey Heminger scored unassisted at the 31:23 mark to put her team up 1-0.

