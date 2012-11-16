Tigers win battle of state-ranked squads at Ohio Caverns

It was a battle between some of the state’s best cross country teams Saturday morning during the 46th annual Max Evans Memorial at the Ohio Caverns.

West Liberty-Salem and Columbus Grove have both their girls and boys teams ranked in the Division III state poll. The Tigers were able to defeat both Bulldog teams and sweep their own invitational.

The Big Orange girls, who are ranked third, held up their ranking by beating the Bulldogs, who are ranked seventh, 36-55.

Bellefontaine’s Brooke McClellan, left, races alongside West Liberty-Salem’s Lydia Moell, center, and Grace Adams during the girls race Saturday at the Ohio Caverns Invitational. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

The Tiger boys pulled an upset by beating the Bulldogs. WL-Salem, which is ranked ninth, beat fourth-ranked Columbus Grove 31-46.

From the left, Benjamin Logan’s Landon Wenger, Bellefontaine’s Evan Kauffman, West Liberty-Salem’s Jordan Lewis and Triad’s Eli O’Brien compete during the boys race.

“The Ohio Caverns is the toughest course we’ll race on all season,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “I was proud of the way the girls competed and battled throughout the race.”

“It was a great team effort,” said WL-Salem boys head coach Mike Louden. “We had seven of our 11 guys set personal bests, and those that didn’t were extremely close. We had a rough week last week with plenty of adversity, so for the guys to come back this week and knock off Columbus Grove says a lot about their fight and determination.”

