Strong first half leads Tigers past Raiders 2-1

A strong start in the opening minutes helped West Liberty-Salem’s boys soccer team hang on for a 2-1 victory over visiting Benjamin Logan Saturday evening in local non-league action.

The Tigers remain unbeaten at 9-0, while the Raiders slip to 5-4-2.

“We knew this was going to be a great game and it didn’t disappoint,” said Ben Logan head coach Jamie Hughes. “Both teams played well, but I’d say West Liberty outplayed us that first 20 minutes and that was the difference.”

