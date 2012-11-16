Defensive stands power Chiefs over Raiders

With its offense getting bottled up by Benjamin Logan, Bellefontaine was bailed out by its defense Friday night.

Bellefontaine’s Jack Clement makes a touchdown catch against Benjamin Logan’s Ben Whitten during Friday’s game at AcuSport Stadium in Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

Ben Logan advanced inside the Bellefontaine 10-yard line four times, but only scored once as the host Chieftains survived for a 14-6 victory at AcuSport Stadium.

“We clearly struggled in the red zone,” said Ben Logan head coach Jeff Fay. “The red zone is a tough place to score. People think it’s easy, but with our offense and when space gets condensed down there, it’s tough to score.”

The Raiders (2-3) limited Bellefontaine (3-2) to 161 total yards.

“Give Ben Logan credit for causing so many problems for our offense and give our defense credit for being consistently stout,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “Our defense played fantastic. They got stop after stop after stop.”

Bellefontaine came into the game with 1,091 rushing yards on 161 attempts (a 6.8-yard average).

The Chiefs found the sledding much tougher against the Raiders, netting 73 yards on 40 rushes (1.8 average).

“Our defense played out of their minds,” said Fay. “We made a lot of adjustments this week and it paid off.”

In addition to struggling to move the ball, Bellefontaine was plagued by 10 penalties for 110 yards. However, the defense saved the day.

Ben Logan was just 1-of-6 on fourth down and 5-of-15 on third down against a gritty Bellefontaine defense.

The Raiders, who made a change at quarterback with sophomore Tanner Perkins taking over for senior Cole Jones, threw for 231 yards on 17-of-35 passing. But they finished with only 11 rushing yards on 25 attempts.

“Offensively, we did just enough,” said Smith.

“Fortunately, our defense came up huge for us.”

Bellefontaine was 2-of-2 on fourth-down plays, with both going for touchdowns.

The first came with 5:54 left in the first quarter when junior quarterback Grant Smith tossed a 29-yard TD pass to a diving Jack Clement on a 4th-and-13 play. Derek Robb’s extra-point kick gave the Chiefs an early 7-0 lead.

Ben Logan answered later in the first period, using its defense to create a scoring opportunity.

Smith took a thunderous hit while looking for a receiver and fumbled. The Raiders’ Dalton

Rockhold scooped up the fum- ble and rumbled to the Bellefontaine 2-yard line.

Trent Berry promptly found the end zone on a 2-yard touch-down run for Ben Logan. The extra-point attempt was blocked, which left the Chiefs up 7-6 with 19.1 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

Neither offense was able to find the end zone again in the first half although the Raiders had some prime chances.

Midway through the second quarter Bellefontaine had a punt blocked deep in its own territory and the Raiders took over at the Chieftain 15-yard line. The Raiders could not take advantage as they ended up turning the ball over on downs.

Just before halftime, Ben Logan drove to the Bellefontaine 2-yard line for a first-and-goal with 14.9 seconds left to play.

But two consecutive incom- plete passes set up a third-and-goal. A running play was then stopped by the Chiefs at the 1-yard line as they preserved their 7-6 lead at the break.

It continued to be a defen- sive battle in the second half. Following a scoreless third quarter, Bellefontaine broke through for some big insurance points halfway through the final period.

On a fourth-and-9 at the Ben Logan 22-yard line, Smith found senior Bruno Pattison wide open in the middle of the field and Pattison trotted into the end zone for a TD. Primarily a blocker, it was Pattison’s first catch of his career.

Robb followed with the extra point to make the score 14-6 with 5:43 remaining in the game.

The two teams traded punts on the next two possessions before Ben Logan’s offense pushed the ball to Bellefontaine’s 9-yard line in the final two minutes.

The Chiefs’ defense again stiffened, stuffing a running play for a two-yard loss and forcing three straight incompletions to take over at the 11-yard line at the 1:25 mark of the final quarter.

Ben Logan was out of time-outs at that point, allowing the Chiefs to run out the clock.

Gross led Bellefontaine’s offense with 83 hard-earned rushing yards on 19 carries.

Clement caught a pair of passes from Smith for 66 yards For the Raiders, Perkins spread the ball around to six different receivers. Ben Whitten had four catches for 94 yards, Nolan Roose made four grabs for 55 yards, Zach Deardorff had three catches for 34 yards and Kaidin Whitrock chipped in 29 yards on two catches.

Berry had 29 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The Chiefs and Raiders enter Central Buckeye Conference divisional play Friday. Bellefontaine travels to Kenton Ridge and Ben Logan visits rival Indian Lake.

RAIDERS @ CHIEFS

Benjamin Logan 6 • 0 • 0 • 0 – 6

Bellefontaine 7 • 0 • 0 • 7 – 14

TEAM STATISTICS BL • BFN

First downs 16 • 8

Total net yards 242 • 161

Rushes/yards 25/11 • 40/73

Passing 231 • 88

Comp-att-int 17-35-0 • 3-9-0

Punts/avg 3/30.3 • 7/28.6

Fumbles-lost 0-0 • 1-1

Penalties-yards 4-30 • 10-110