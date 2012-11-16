WEEK 5 High School football report

Ben Logan 6 Bellefontaine 14 Final ILHS 7 JonA 42 Final RIV 33 HarN 34 Final WL-S 51 GRE 38 Final RHS 6 USV 44 Final TRI 35 CED 34 Final

Lakers unable to stay with Pioneers

A gritty ground game sent Jonathan Alder to a convincing win over visiting Indian Lake in a Central Buckeye Conference crossover football game Friday.

The Pioneers churned out 319 rushing yards en route to a 42-7 victory over the winless Lakers.

The game was delayed in the second quarter because of some lightning that moved through the area.

Alder (3-2) leaned on junior tailback Garrett Proxmire, who piled up 196 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

The Pioneers finished with 458 yards of total offense.

Despite the final score, Indian Lake (0-5) put up a fight early.

Alder quarterback J.T. Keith punched in a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

The Lakers tied the game when quarterback Clay Jacobs hit Lane Mefford on a 5-yard TD pass. Derek Cline’s extra-point kick made it 7-7 with 4:24 to go in the opening quarter.

Tigers continue to cruise with rout of Knights

West Liberty-Salem’s offense continued to stay hot Friday as the Tigers overwhelmed host Greenon for a 51-38 win in Ohio Heritage Conference crossover football action.

The Tigers have won three straight and improve to 4-1, while the Knights drop to 2-3.

Junior quarterback Trevor Woodruff had another big night for WL-Salem, throwing five touchdown passes. That gives him 10 in the past two games.

Running back Zayne Reed also had a strong game with three touchdowns.

Touchdown in final minute gives Polar Bears 34-33 win over Pirates

Hardin Northern scored a touchdown with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter to complete a 34-33 comeback win over visiting Riverside on Friday in Northwest Central Conference football action.

The Pirates led 26-14 entering the fourth quarter. However, the Polar Bears stormed back with three touchdowns in the final period to snatch the victory.

“We just didn’t finish plays,” said RHS head coach Tim McGill. “They threw some crazy stuff at us with reverses, reverse passes and fake punts. We have to learn to weather the storm, focus and not let those things happen.”

Triad rallies in fourth quarter for 35-34 win over Cedarville

A fourth-quarter comeback saw Triad’s football team stun host Cedarville 35-34 on Friday in an Ohio Heritage Conference thriller.

The Indians (1-4) led 34-23 after three quarters, but the Cardinals (4-1) battled back with 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to escape with the win.

Upper Scioto Valley storms past Ridgemont for 44-6 victory

Ridgemont suffered its fourth straight loss Friday as Upper Scioto Valley handed the Gophers a 44-6 defeat in Northwest Central Conference football action.

The Rams are now 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the league, while the Gophers fall to 1-4, 0-2.

