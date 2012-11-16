NFL needs to wipe out ties

It’s time for the NFL to always declare a winner and a loser.

There were two ties in the first two weeks of the season, and that is two too many.

I have never understood what a tie accomplishes. Nobody feels good after a tie.

“It doesn’t feel good,” Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews told reporters after Sunday’s 21-21 tie against the Vikings. “It doesn’t feel like a win. It almost feels like a loss.”

