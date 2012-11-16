Contrasting offensive styles headline Bellefontaine-Ben Logan matchup

It will be a tale of two different offensive styles Friday night when Bellefontaine welcomes Benjamin Logan to AcuSport Stadium for their annual Logan County rivalry game.

The Chiefs rely heavily on their running game, while the Raiders preferto air it out with their passing attack.

“They are dangerous on offense,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “They can threaten you in different areas. Our defense will have to be on top of its game.”

CHIEFTAIN PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!