Chiefs, Raiders take runner-up honors in CBC

Bellefontaine’s boys golf team hosted the Central Buckeye Conference postseason tournament on Wednesday at Liberty Hills Golf Club and came away with a secondplace finish.

It also wrapped up a runner-up finish for the Chiefs in the final standings of the Kenton Trail division.

“The course played much tougher for everyone,” said BHS head coach Jason Steider. “Our team score was pretty solid for us today. We were in a tight race with Kenton Ridge and Shawnee for second place, so it was awesome to see the guys step up and perform.”

Jonathan Alder won the tournament Wednesday with a 317 and also claimed the KT championship with a first-place finish in the final league standings. Bellefontaine was second at the tournament with a 335 and second in the final standings.

A similar finish played out in the Mad River division. Graham won the postseason tournament Wednesday with a 329 and took the top spot in the final standings. Ben Logan was the runner-up at the CBC tournament with 370 and was second in the final league standings. The Lakers were sixth in the postseason tourney with a 390.

“I expected us to play better, but second was about the best we could hope for” said BL head coach Chris Conley.

