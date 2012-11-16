High-scoring Tigers don’t want to let up vs. Knights

As the midpoint of the season approaches, West Liberty-Salem’s football team is hitting its stride.

The Tigers have scored 107 points in the last two weeks and given up just one touchdown on defense.

WL-Salem looks to keep its foot on the gas pedal Friday when it goes on the road to take on an improved Greenon team in an Ohio Heritage Conference game.

“I think that the guys are seeing the importance of doing the little things right,” said WL-Salem head coach Dan McGill. “Things like alignments, assignments and taking care of the football at all times. This allows us to play at a high level.”

The Tigers (3-1) are rolling after a 44- 6 and 63-0 victories over Cedarville and SCC in the past two weeks. They are averaging 42.7 points per game, and have not allowed more than six points in three of their four games.

While the Knights (2-2) may not be putting up those types of numbers, they do have some confidence after knocking off previously unbeaten Triad 51-42 last Friday.

“Greenon has nice size in the trenches and a very athletic quarterback,” said McGill. “They are playing at a much higher level right now. Their system on both sides of the ball is fundamentally sound and they really make their opponents play assignment football.”

