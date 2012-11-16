Chieftain boys sail past Lakers for 7-0 victory

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team saw its offense firing on all cylinders Wednesday as it dropped visiting Indian Lake 7-0 in a Central Buckeye Conference game at AcuSport Stadium.

Indian Lake’s Ethan Pequignot, left, and Bellefontaine’s Daunte George battle for the ball during Wednesday’s game. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains improve their record to 3-4-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the league. The Lakers remain winless at 0-6- 1, 0-4-1.

“This was a big game for us,” said BHS head coach Steven Henry. “We knew that this team was dangerous and we needed to play with a lot of energy to be successful. The boys responded well and we finally came alive. Our defense was tighter, our movement off of the ball was better and we attacked them a lot.”

