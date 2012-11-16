Chiefs jump on Lakers early, roll to 5-2 victory

Bellefontaine’s girls soccer team grabbed the upper hand early against host Indian Lake on Wednesday and went on to secure a 5-2 Central Buckeye Conference victory.

Bellefontaine’s Aubrey Stolly fights to break free from Indian Lake defender Sammie Swygart during the first half of their game Wednesday at Indian Lake High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Chieftains improve their record 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the CBC as the Lakers drop to 2-6, 2-3.

“Tonight the girls’ hard work paid off and we came home with the win,” said BHS head coach Kate Smith. “We played tough and smart, and now the girls can reap the benefits.”

Caitlyn Shumaker put Bellefontaine on the scoreboard in a hurry, scoring unassisted in the first two minutes of the game for a 1-0 lead.

The Chiefs’ Meredith McClain added a goal at the 19:04 mark with an assist from Aubrey Stolly for a 2-0 score.

The Chiefs carried that score into halftime.

“The Chiefs caught us flat footed at the beginning of the game, and once they scored the first goal they never let up,” said IL head coach Brian Levingston.

“Caitlyn Shumaker picked apart our defense. Her relentless style and lightning speed are fun to watch, but nerve wracking to play against.”

For the full story and Complete GIRLS SOCCER ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Thursday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!