Raiders, Chiefs win CBC girls golf titles

Benjamin Logan and Bellefontaine continued their Central Buckeye Conference dominance Tuesday by winning the tournament championships.

The Lady Raiders went 10-0 during the regular season, won the Mad River division season title and followed with the tournament championship Tuesday at Lakeland Golf Course. The Raiders shot a 367.

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team won the Mad River division championship Tuesday at Lakeland Golf Course.

For Ben Logan, Mailiis Simovart and Sydney Wesson tied for first place in the division and were co-players of the year. Wesson led the Raiders with a 77 and Simovart fired an 81.

Also for Ben Logan, Leeah Valentine shot a 103, Gabrielle Schmidt recorded a 109, while Willow Titus and Taylor Lafferty both carded 120s.

Valentine placed fifth and earned first-team CBC honors, Titus placed 11th and earned second-team honors and Schmidt was 15th and was an honorable mention selection.

Bellefontaine’s girls needed to win the tournament to finished as co-champs of the Kenton Trail division, and did exactly that. The Chiefs finished with a 368.

Bellefontaine’s girls golf team won its third consecutive CBC Kenton Trail division championship. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

The Chiefs’ Samantha McLaughlin was the golfer of the year in the KT division She led the team on Tuesday with an 83. Madison Taylor carded a 92, Megan Beaverson shot a 93, Amy Fulmer had a 97, Shelby Starkey finished with a 102 and Mackenzie Swartz rounded out the team with a 116.

Fulmer, Starkey and Taylor were second-team selections and Swartz and Beaverson were honorable mention picks.

