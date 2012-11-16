Raiders breeze past Lakers in three sets

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team went on the attack early to down visiting Indian Lake 25-12, 25-20, 25-14 in Central Buckeye Conference action Tuesday evening.

Benjamin Logan’s Molly Vance tips the ball over the net as Indian Lake’s Kelly Shoffner tries for the block during Tuesday’s match at Ben Logan. (EXAMINERP HOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raiders boost their record to 10-3 overall and 4-1 in the CBC, while the Lakers fall to 4-10, 0-5.

For the full story and Complete VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!