Ben Logan gets win over Riverside in Cure match

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team delivered a four-set victory over host Riverside on Monday in a Volley for the Cure match between the two local squads.

Benjamin Logan’s Kylie Frazier attempts to get the ball over Riverside’s Jenna Woods, left, and Sierra Snow, center, during Monday’s Volley For The Cure match at Riverside. (EXAMINERN PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raiders won the first set 25-15, but saw the Pirates come back to win the next set 25-17. The Raiders adjusted and rallied to take the next two sets 25- 11, 25-13 for the win.

Ben Logan improves its record to 9-3 on the season as Riverside drops to 3-8.

Sarah VanDyke powered the Raiders’ attack with 14 kills, three aces and two blocks, Kylie Frazier tallied 10 kills, three aces, 13 digs and dished out 15 assists, Nya Worrell had 15 points with two aces and 12 digs, Lynzee Cronkleton piled up 18 assists, while Sammie Green and Bailey Shope each had five kills.

For the Pirates, Shelby Giles recorded seven kills, Sierra Snow had 13 assists and Courtnie Smith added 11 digs.

