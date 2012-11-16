BL boys beat WL-Salem on tiebreaker to win Graham Invite

Benjamin Logan’s boys cross country team edged West Liberty-Salem on a sixth-man tiebreaker Saturday to win the Graham Invitational.

Benjamin Logan’s Dani Widmark leads the girls race Saturday at the Graham Invitational. (PHOTO | SCOTT DAVIS)

Both teams tied for the top spot with 80 points, but the Raiders’ Collin Jordan came in 30th and that gave his team the edge to claim the victory in the 13-team race. Piqua finished third with 84 points and Triad came in 11th with 281 points.

Piqua won the girls six-team meet with 26 points. Bethel took the runner-up spot with 70 points and Ben Logan was third with 81 points.

