Indian Lake holds on to sink Riverside in five sets

Indian Lake’s volleyball team battled past host Riverside for a five-set victory Saturday 25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 10-25, 18-16 in a local non-league match.

Indian Lake’s Gracie Taylor (13) sends the ball towards Riverside’s Lauryn Sanford during the fourth set of their match Saturday at Riverside High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The win improves the Lakers to 4-9 on the season as the Pirates fall to 3-7.

Kelly Shoffner sparked Indian Lake’s attack with six kills, three aces and 20 assists, Bethany Golliday recorded six kills, two blocks and was 21-22 hitting, Kassidy Crockett posted nine kills, two blocks and was 26-30 hitting and Olivia Reasor tallied 15 digs.

For Riverside, Allison Knight powered the defense with 27 digs, Lauryn Sanford led the offense with 16 kills, Jenna Woods had seven kills and Sierra Snow added 17 assists.

