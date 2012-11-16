Pioneers march past Raiders for 28-12 victory

Jonathan Alder used the strength of a 21-point second quarter to beat host Benjamin Logan 28-12 in a Central Buckeye Conference crossover football game Friday night.

Benjamin Logan’s Trent Berry extends the ball across the goal line for a touchdown during the first quarter of Friday’s game against Jonathan Alder at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The Pioneers improve to 2-2, while the Raiders are also 2-2.

After a scoreless opening quarter, the two teams combined for five touchdowns in the second quarter.

Ben Logan’s Trent Berry rumbled in for a 4-yard touchdown run to get the scoring started. The two-point conversion attempt failed as the Raiders led 6-0 at the 11:23 mark of the second quarter.

Jonathan Alder quarterback J.T. Keith got his team in front quickly with two touchdown passes in less than two minutes.

Keith found Victor Fenick for a 24-yard touchdown pass at the 5:36 mark for a 7-6 lead. Keith added a 7-yard TD pass to Crew Wheeler with 4:31 left in the first half. That vaulted the Pioneers to a 14-6 lead.

Ben Logan quarterback Cole Jones got in on the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion attempt again failed, leaving the Pioneers on top 14-12 with 2:49 left until the break.

The Pioneers grabbed the momentum back in the last minute of the second quarter when Garrett Proxmire found the end zone on a 25-yard touchdown run. That gave the Pioneers a 21-12 cushion.

In the third quarter, Alder’s Mason Seum extended his team’s lead with a 14-yard TD run at the 10:03 mark. That pushed the Pioneers to a 28-12 advantage.

Ben Logan’s offense was shut out in the second half.

The Raiders tallied 253 total yards, with 204 of that coming through the air. Jones completed 16-of-41 passes for 174 yards and two scores.

Berry ended the game with 51 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Zach Deardorff led the receivers with 53 yards and Whitten added 47 receiving yards.

Ben Logan travels to Bellefontaine on Friday.

PIONEERS @ RAIDERS

Jonathan Alder 0 • 21 • 7 • 0 – 28

Benjamin Logan 0 • 12 • 0 • 0 – 12

TEAM STATISTICS JA • BL

First downs 17 • 13

Total net yards 325 • 253

Rushes/yards 48/236 • 21/49

Passing 89 • 204

Comp-att-int 7-18-1 • 17-42-2

Punts/avg 7/24.4 • 5/34.0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 • 1-1

Penalties-yards 10-90 • 10-70