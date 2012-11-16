Friday night local football wrap-up

BHS 42 GRA 6 Final BL 12 JonA 28 Final ILHS 21 SpSh 49 FINAL RIV 48 ELG 44 Final WL-S 63 SCC 00 FINAL RHS 00 LEH 00 1Q TRI 49 GRE 52 Final

Chiefs run for 341 yards in 42-6 pasting of Falcons

Bellefontaine’s D.J. McDonald scoops up a fumble during the first half of Friday’s game against Graham in St. Paris. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

ST. PARIS — A physical running attack was more than enough for Bellefontaine to overcome a rash of turnovers in the passing game here Friday night.

The Chiefs rolled up 341 yards on the ground and coasted to a 42-6 victory despite throwing four interceptions.



“We have a good system and there are things we feel pretty confident doing,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “As our offensive line continues to play hard and physical, we can do some potent things on offense.”



Junior running back Garrett Gross rushed for 153 yards, including a 53-yard TD run, on just 11 carries.



Junior quarterback Grant Smith had 70 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Lakers can’t crack Glass, Shawnee in 49-21 loss



Indian Lake had no answer for visiting Springfield Shawnee and quarterback Robbie Glass on Friday in a Central Buckeye Conference crossover game.



The Shawnee junior standout amassed 328 yards of total offense and two touchdowns as the Braves pulled away for a 49-21 victory.

Glass helped the Braves’ pile up 519 total yards. Glass had 148 rushing yards with two scores and 180 passing yards.



Shawnee improves to 3-1 on the season as Indian Lake remains winless at 0-4.



Tigers sink claws into Irish for 63-0 OHC victory



West Liberty-Salem bulldozed Springfield Catholic Central for a 63-0 win Friday in an Ohio Heritage Conference crossover football game.

The Tigers (3-1) saw six different players score as they tallied 320 yards of offense against the overmatched Irish (0-3).



Quarterback Trevor Woodruff completed 9-of-11 passes for 187 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Tigers. Holden Nease caught two of those scoring passes and finished with 87 receiving yards on four catches.



The Tigers did most of their damage in the first two quarters.



In the first quarter, Woodruff threw a 5-yard touchdown pass toNease for WL-Salem’s first score. Ethan Cole made the first of nine extra-point kicks to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

WL-Salem’s Zayne Reed punched in a 1-yard TD later in the first quarter for a 14-0 score. Woodruff added a 45-yard touchdown strike to Jace Wade in the opening period to put their team up 21-0.



Riverside outlasts Elgin 48-44 in NWCC showdown



Riverside’s football team survived a high-scoring fourth quarter with visiting Elgin to emerge with a 48-44 victory Friday during Northwest Central Conference action.



The Pirates led 35-22 entering the final quarter of the game. The Comets managed to outscore Riverside 22-13 in the fourth period, but came up short.



“Our team faced some adversity with injuries and other guys stepped up,” said RHS head coach Tim McGill. “We got the win and that is what is most important. Our offensive line did an incredible job blocking, getting the ball moving and chewing the clock up.”



The Pirates get their record back to. 500 at 2-2 overall and start league play off 1-0. The Comets fall back to 1-3, 0-1.



Both teams relied heavily on the rushing attack. Riverside piled up 389 yards on the ground, while Elgin tallied 328 rushing yards.





State-ranked Triad suffers first loss to Greenon, 52-49



Triad’s football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday after visiting Greenon pulled out a 52-49 victory in Ohio Heritage Conference play.



The Cardinals, which are ranked 15th in the first Division VIII state poll, slip to 3-1 on the season. The Knights move to 2-2 overall.



Both teams recorded over 500 yards of total offense. Triad finished with 593, while Greenon piled up 534.

Read Saturday's Examiner for complete coverage from all local Friday night football games.