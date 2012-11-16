Kern sets BL career goals record

Senior George Kern became Benjamin Logan’s all-time leading scorer for boys soccer on Thursday as the Raiders edged host Jackson Center 2-1.

Benjamin Logan’s George Kern, shown from a game earlier this season, became the school’s all-time goals and points leader Thursday night. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Kern had two goals in the win to pass Bryan Roth’s previous school record of 46 goals. Kern now has 47 goals. He also became the overall points leader with 105, passing Matt Wilson’s 103 points.

“George has had a fantastic career thus far,” said Ben Logan head coach Jamie Hughes. “He didn’t get a chance to play his freshman year, so he’s gotten this record in basically 2 1/2 years, which quite the accomplishment.

“This year he’s had guys hanging all over him and is surrounded most of the time, but he has still been able to score 13 so far this year in eight games. George is a special talent and this team around him has the potential to be pretty special, too, and I’m excited to see what we can do the second half of the season.”

