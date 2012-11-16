Lady Raiders set new school mark in win over Chieftains, Redskins

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team defeated Bellefontaine and Wapakoneta in a tri-match at Liberty Hills Golf Club on Wednesday.

Benjamin Logan’s Taylor Lafferty chips onto the green during Wednesday’s tri-match against Bellefontane and Wapakoneta. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Raiders claimed the top spot with a school-record score of 165. The Chieftains were second with 181 and the Redskins were third with 210.

Mailiis Simovart powered Ben Logan as the match medalist with a sensational one-under-par 34. Sydney Wesson had a stellar round as well with a 37.

For the full story and Complete GOLF ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Thursday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!