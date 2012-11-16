Raiders expecting another explosive clash with Pioneers

If this game is anything like last year’s, Friday’s Week 4 matchup between visiting Jonathan Alder and Benjamin Logan will not be lacking excitement.

Last season, the Pioneers overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to beat the Raiders 43-36.

Ben Logan will try to get some pay-back Friday when the teams meet again for a Central Buckeye Conference crossover football game.

“We are hoping it is another great battle with Jonathan Alder as last year was incredibly exciting and fun for the kids,” said Ben Logan head coach Jeff Fay. “Any opportunity we have to play an opponent like Jonathan Alder we are going to be excited about.”

Jonathan Alder (1-2) traditionally produces a strong team with a winning record. A win over the Pioneers would bode well in computer points for the playoffs and a gauge how the Raiders (2- 1) will fare the rest of the season.

“As a program, every game is equally important,” said Fay. “But as competi- tive people we all circle games that carry a lot of weight. This week clearly carries a lot of meaningful things for us as we prepare for the CBC gauntlet.”

