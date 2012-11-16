BHS boys take 2nd, Raiders 3rd in Laker Invitational

The inaugural Indian Lake cross country invitational saw a Central Buckeye Conference battle ensue Tuesday as several league members competed for the top spots.

ABOVE: Bellefontaine’s Garrett Jenkins competes at the Laker Invitational Tuesday at ILHS.

ALSO PICTURED IN WEDNESDAY'S EXAMINER: Indian Lake’s Caden Paavola, Benjamin Logan’s Bryson Tipton and Bellefontaine’s Joelena Brown. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

Bellefontaine and Benjamin Logan had strong finishes in the boys race, but saw CBC newcomer North Union prevail with the team victory.

The Wildcats won the boys 10-team race with 56 points, while the Chiefs were second with 69 points and the Raiders took third with 84 points. The host Lakers were 10th with 255 points.

“Our boys have drawn much closer to North Union since three weeks ago,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “They sit third out of 12 in the Central Buckeye Conference, which winning is our season goal. With this being our last Tuesday race we can move forward with training.”

For the full story and meet results, pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

