Tigers stay hot with 3-set victory over Catholic Central

West Liberty-Salem’s volleyball team cruised past visiting Springfield Catholic Central in three sets on Tuesday 25-18, 25-18, 25-11 for an Ohio Heritage Conference win.

West Liberty-Salem’s Sydnee Payer sends the ball past a Springfield Catholic Central blocker during Tuesday’s match at WL-Salem. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Tigers are now 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the OHC standings. Alex Burton fueled WLSalem’s win with 10 kills and 15 digs. She also was 11-11 serving with one ace, Kaylee Harrison had seven kills, three digs, four blocks and was 7-7 serving and Hallie Strapp tallied 10 digs and was 16-17 serving.

Also for the Tigers, Breann Koons tallied 11 digs, 27 assists and was 8-8 serving, Gabby Williams recorded 11 digs and Kaitlyn Chamberlain had seven kills, three digs and two aces on 10-11 serving.

