Fast start powers Tigers past Vikings in 5-2 victory

West Liberty-Salem’s boys soccer team rode a strong start to a 5-2 non-league win over visiting Miami East on Tuesday.

West Liberty-Salem’s Luke Hudson fights for control of the ball against a Miami East player during their game Tuesday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Tigers scored four firsthalf goals to lead 4-1 at halftime.

The Vikings were able to score once in the second half, but the Tigers added some insurance with another goal.

Ian Wolfe and Jacob VanHorn led WL-Salem’s attack with two goals each. Ethan Cole had one goal and two assists. Defensively, Logan Saylor made seven saves in goal for the Tigers.

WL-Salem hosts Jackson Center on Tuesdy for a nonleague game.

Ben Logan turns back Indian Lake

