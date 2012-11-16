Indian Lake girls shut out Raiders 4-0

Indian Lake’s girls soccer team grabbed a 4-0 win over visiting Benjamin Logan on Monday during a local Central Buckeye Conference matchup.

Indian Lake's Ashlyn Shaner (20) takes control of the ball as Benjamin Logan's Rachel Mears, right, defends during their game Monday at Indian Lake High School. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Lakers are now 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the league. The Raiders drop to 1-4-1, 0-3.

Indian Lake took control in the firs half with three goals.

The Lakers’ Kayla Richards scored off an assist from Ashten Richards for an early 1-0 lead.

The Lakers scored again when Ashten Richards scored off an assist from Ashlyn Shaner. That pushed the Indian Lake lead to 2- 0.

For the full story and match results, pick up a copy of Tuesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!