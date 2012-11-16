Chieftain boys win Spencerville meet

Bellefontaine’s boys cross country team picked up a boost of confidence Saturday by winning the Spencerville Invitational.

The Chieftain boys took first in the 12-team race with 75 points, Parkway was second with 81 points, St. Marys came in third with 91 points and Benjamin Logan took fourth with 98 points.

The girls race saw St. Marys edge St. Henry 71-77. Lima Shawnee finished third with 85 points and Belmont was fourth with 116 points. The Chieftain girls were seventh with 172 points and the Raiders were ninth with 201 points.

Ben Logan’s Dani Widmark won the girls race, which included 98 runners, in a time of 21:08.2.

“Our mission today was to not let the adverse conditions deter us from running a solid race,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “We set out wanting to beat several teams who nabbed us earlier in the season. We were able to accomplish that.

“The girls ran a consistent race despite the poor conditions. We are hopeful that attitude will help them to continually improve.”

