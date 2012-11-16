Friday night high school football round-up

Riverside finds the end zone, and a win

Pirates grind out 21-7 victory over Indian Lake

Riverside’s Joel Cotterman races past Indian Lake’s Brandan Rettig (68) and Ethan Parker (10) during the first half of their game Friday night in DeGraff. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

After two weeks of not finding the end zone, Riverside’s football team earned three visits to pay dirt Friday against the visiting Indian Lake Lakers.

The Pirates relied on a gritty ground game to hold off the Lakers 21-7 in a non-league battle of western Logan County squads.

“To get the first win of the year feels very good,” said Riverside head coach Tim McGill. “That was a tough last few weeks we had. It was hard to go that long without a win.

Our players are grateful. I was very proud of their effort all night long.”

47-point 1st half powers Ben Logan to rout of

Upper Scioto Valley

Host Benjamin Logan imposed its will early against a smaller Upper Scioto Valley squad Friday on the way to a 50-0 non-league win.

The Raiders (2-1) piled up 47 points in the first two quarters and finished with nearly 400 yards of total offense.

Not to be outdone, Ben Logan’s defense limited USV to just 59 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers.

Senior wideout Ben Whitten grabbed the spotlight with four receptions for 163 receiving yards and three touchdowns and an interception return for a touchdown on defense.

WL-Salem comes alive in 2nd half to stymie Cedarville

It was a tale of two halves for West Liberty-Salem’s football team Friday night.

The Tigers led 13-6 after a closely contested first and second quarter, but they caught fire in the second half to pull away for a 44-6 win over Cedarville in an Ohio Heritage Conference opener.

WL-Salem is now 2-1 overall and 1-0 in league play. The Indians drop to 1-2, 0-1.

The Tigers turned in a balanced offensive effort with 262 passing yards and 241 rushing yards for 503-yard output.

Triad stays unbeaten with 59-0 victory over Catholic Central

Triad’s football team had no trouble finding the end zoneFriday as it raced past host Springfield Catholic Central 59-0 for an Ohio Heritage Conference win.

The Cardinals remain unbeaten at 3-0 overall and are 1-0 in the OHC. The Irish continue to struggle at 0-2.

Offensively, Triad had 513 total yards and saw seven different players score.

Dylan Rice had another big night for the Cardinals at running back. He piled up 146 rushing yards on eight carries and had two touchdowns.

Ridgemont can’t keep up with Lakota, loses 58-6 in non-league game

Lakota’s football team handled host Ridgemont on Friday for a 58-6 non-league victory.

It was similar to last year’s game when the Raiders rolled to a 63-7 victory.

The loss drops the Gophers to 1-2 on the season as the Raiders move to 2-1.

“We faced a tough team and we learned a lot of lessons,” said Ridgemont head coach Todd Burris.

“We continue to see growth in our young team. That is very encouraging as the year continues on.”

