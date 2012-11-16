Harbaugh’s seat not getting hot just yet

The Jim Harbaugh hype train is sputtering, but talk of Harbaugh’s job being in jeopardy is premature.

Following Michigan’s loss to Notre Dame last Saturday, which dropped Harbaugh to 9-9 in his last 18 games, the school’s president issued a vote of confidence for the Wolverines’ head coach this week.

The vote of confidence thing doesn’t mean much. Butch Jones was fired at Tennessee 52 days after his job was determined safe by the athletic director. Bret Bielema was fired 78 days after his AD offered “100 percent support” of Bielema.

However, in this case, I agree with UM president Dr. Mark Schlissel: Harbaugh isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Schissel noted Harbaugh is under contract for four more yearsnand there is no plan to break the contract.

