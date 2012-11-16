Simovart ties school record, Raiders breeze past Lakers in CBC match

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team delivered a strong performance Thursday in a 169-255 win against Indian Lake at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

Highlighting the match was Raiders junior Mailiis Simovart, who tied her school record from last week with a low roundof 34.

Also aiding in the win for the Raiders were Sydney Wesson with a 36, Leeah Valentine with a 47, Willow Titus with a 52, Olivia Hahn with a 58 and Gabrielle Schmidt with a 59.

