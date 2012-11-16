Chiefs to resume rivalry with Hillclimbers on Friday

Bellefontaine’s longtime rivalry with its southern neighbor Urbana is set to pick up again Friday night.

The Chiefs will host the Hillclimbers at 7 p.m. in a non-league game at AcuSport Stadium.

Because the two rivals are in different divisions in the Central Buckeye Conference, it has been a juggling act to keep the rivalry intact.

Bellefontaine did not play Urbana last season. The Chiefs’ three crossover games against Mad River division opponents are Benjamin Logan, Indian Lake and Graham, so to get Urbana on the schedule, it had to be worked into one of the three non-league slots.

Urbana replaces Troy, which was on the schedule the last two seasons, as Bellefontaine’s Week 3 non-league opponent.

“It’s a good thing,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “This is a game that has been important to both communities for a long time. We are excited to be part of it.”

