Bellefontaine boys hand Cougars their first loss

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team handed visiting Kenton Ridge its first loss of the season Wednesday with a 1-0 victory in Central Buckeye Conference action at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Tate Schmittauer (4) takes the ball away from Kenton Ridge’s Emerson Baker during the first half of their game Wednesday at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Chieftains improve their record to 2-1-2 on the season and 1-0-1 in the CBC standings. The Cougars drop to 3-1, 1-1.

“This was a big win for us,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “We have battled with this team for years and they always seem to have our number. Coach Slagle has another good team this year.

They were undefeated coming in here, so we knew that it wasn’t going to be easy.

“Our back five players really played well. And as a team, we had moments where we played at the pace that we are looking for. We need to keep that pace for 80 minutes.”

