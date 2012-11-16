Lakers oust Graham

Indian Lake’s girls soccer team held on for a 3-2 win over visiting Graham on Wednesday during Central Buckeye Conference play.

Indian Lake’s Kayla Richards moves the ball down the field during Wednesday’s game against Graham. (INDIAN LAKE PHOTO)

The Lakers improve to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the CBC, while the Falcons slip to 0-4-1, 0-2.

Graham took an early 1-0 lead in the first half, but Indian Lake came back to score two goals. Kayla Richards scored off an assist from Macie Robinson and Ashlyn Shaner scored on a penalty kick. That gave the Lakers a 2-1 lead at the break.

