Pirates, Lakers find themselves in similar positions as they prepare to square off

It has not been the start to the football season Indian Lake or Riverside was hoping for.

Both programs are off to an 0-2 start and each team has been outscored by a combined 60-plus points.

One of the two Logan County squads will enjoy a win for the first time when they meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Riverside.

“Despite our records, I know both teams will play very hard as we are both still searching for our first win,” said IL head coach Dave Coburn, whose team won last year’s meeting 23-0.

“Last year was the first time in years that Riverside and Indian Lake played, and it was a great atmosphere,” said Riverside head coach Tim McGill. “We are expecting another year of a excitement.”

With just a handful of varsity players back, this season looked like it was going to be a rebuilding one for the Lakers. That has been the case, with a 40-7 loss to Marion Pleasant in the opener and a 27-12 loss to Fairbanks last Friday.

