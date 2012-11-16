WL-Salem boys edge Bellefontaine to win Fairbanks Invitational

A local battle ensued Tuesday at the Fairbanks Invitational as West Liberty- Salem’s boys cross country team edged past Bellefontaine to win the meet.

West Liberty-Salem’s Dylan Lauck, shown running at last week’s Logan County meet, helped the Tigers to a first-place finish in the Fairbanks Invitaitonal on Tuesday. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Big Orange boys slipped past the Chieftains 72-74 to claim the top spot, while Marion Harding came in third with 95 points.

Triad’s boys finished in eighth with 153 points.

Host Fairbanks won the girls four-team race with 28 points. Marion Harding finished second with 38 points, Bellefontaine was third with 76 points and Mechanicsburg was fourth with 93 points.

