Ben Logan boys get CBC win over Hillclimbers

Benjamin Logan’s boys golf team avenged an earlier season loss by beating Urbana 174-185 on Tuesday during Central Buckeye Conference action at Liberty Hills Golf Club. Ethan Ricketts sparked the Raiders by firing a 35.

“Ethan was neck-and-neck with William McDavid, who is a favorite for player of the year,” said Ben Logan head coach Chris Conley. “Both were tied going into the last hole. McDavid made bogey and Ricketts a birdie to be the medalist by two shots.”

Also for the Raiders, Kaiden Weaks carded a 41, Collin Stewart shot a 48, Garrett Allen posted a 50, Jacob Mitchell had a 51 and Bryce Loomis finished with a 52.

